Rams agree to terms with former Washington safety Kamren Curl on a 2-year deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Safety Kamren Curl agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams on Friday.

Curl’s deal is worth $8.75 million and could be worth up to $12.75 million.

Curl spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders, who drafted him out of Arkansas in the seventh round. He quickly became a key component of their defense, earning a starting job midway through his rookie season.

Curl played both safety spots and frequently took on the responsibilities of a linebacker in the Commanders’ defensive scheme. He had a career-high 115 tackles last season.

He could be the replacement for Jordan Fuller, who is a free agent after starting all 17 games for the Rams last season. John Johnson, who is a free agent, and Russ Yeast started at the other safety spot last year.

Fuller has been a starter whenever healthy in his four seasons with Los Angeles, but an ankle injury sidelined him for the entire postseason two years ago, including the Rams’ Super Bowl victory in February 2022. Fuller then missed most of the 2022 season with a hamstring injury before returning last season.

Curl joins a defense that has already added cornerback Darious Williams in free agency while seeking to restock a secondary that was likely its weakest point last season. The defense also must manage the loss of star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who announced his retirement Friday.

The defense also will have a new coordinator, with Chris Shula replacing Raheem Morris.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer