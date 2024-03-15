Woman accuses Dak Prescott of sexual assault after Cowboys QB sues her on extortion claim

Woman accuses Dak Prescott of sexual assault after Cowboys QB sues her on extortion claim View Photo

DALLAS (AP) — A woman accusing Dak Prescott of sexual assault has filed a police report over the alleged incident in 2017 after the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys sued her on a $100 million extortion claim.

Dallas police said Thursday there was an ongoing investigation after a report was filed earlier this week about an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the parking lot of a strip club in early 2017.

Prescott’s attorneys filed the extortion lawsuit in Collin County, north of Dallas, on Monday. Prescott has denied the woman’s allegation.

According to the lawsuit, the woman and her attorneys wrote Prescott a letter in which they said the woman wouldn’t pursue criminal charges or go public with her claims if Prescott paid her $100 million.

An attorney representing Prescott met last week with police in Prosper, where Prescott lives, and said his client was a possible victim of extortion, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Prescott is seeking $1 million in damages in his lawsuit against the woman and her attorneys. Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said the quarterback has never had non-consensual sex with anyone.

“Sexual assault is a despicable crime that no person should ever endure,” the lawsuit said. “Defendants’ false claims in this regard undermine the courage of actual sexual assault survivors everywhere as well as the legitimacy of the horrific traumas they have endured.”

The woman told Dallas television station WFAA the incident happened in the back of an SUV after she left the bar where she worked with Prescott.

“It’s kind of embarrassing to be honest,” the woman said. “But I didn’t ask for that. I didn’t ask for this to happen to me.”

Yoel Zehaie, one of the woman’s attorneys, said Prescott’s extortion lawsuit was “a smoke screen to distract from the real topic that should be discussed. And that is that a rape was committed by Dak Prescott.”

Prescott has been the starter for the Cowboys all eight of his seasons, taking over after Tony Romo’s preseason injury. He was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has made three Pro Bowls.

During the 2023 season, Prescott was the reigning NFL Man of the Year for his charitable work.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl