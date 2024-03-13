Chargers release WR Mike Williams, saving $20 million in salary cap space

The Los Angeles Chargers released wide receiver Mike Williams on Wednesday, a move that will free up $20 million in salary cap space.

Williams, the seventh overall pick by the Bolts in the 2017 draft, was going into the final year of a 2022 contract extension worth $60 million that included $40 million guaranteed.

He played in only three games last season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during a Sept. 24 game at Minnesota. Williams missed four regular-season games in 2022 because of an ankle injury and then was sidelined for a playoff game at Jacksonville after a back injury in the regular-season finale at Denver.

Williams has 22 receptions of at least 40 yards since 2019, tied for fifth in the AFC. His best season was 2021, when he had 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns during his seven seasons in powder blue.

Los Angeles is still nearly $7 million over the cap in its first offseason with coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz. There are possible decisions looming on defensive stars Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa and wide receiver Keenan Allen — who have cap numbers of at least $32 million for the 2024 season.

