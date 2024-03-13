Clear
40.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Spanish police arrest six in burglaries at wealthy footballers’ homes in Madrid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested six members of gang that specialized in burgling footballers’ home in and around Madrid.

A National Police statement Wednesday said the group selected their victims after studying photographs and videos of the houses posted by the players, family and friends on social media.

Police said the gang was responsible for eight robberies over the past two years in wealthy residential areas of Madrid.

In one of the burglaries last May, the group made off with some 500,000 euros in watches and jewelry, police said.

Police said the gang then tried to sell off the stolen goods on the black market.

Agents seized 10 watches, several pieces of jewelry, 3,300 euros in cash and two air guns in raids while making the arrests.

The names of the footballers targeted were not released.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 