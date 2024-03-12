Falcons are giving QB Cousins another playmaker, adding wide receiver Darnell Mooney, AP source says

The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Mooney provides another playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a massive $180 million deal with the Falcons on Monday. Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bears. Mooney’s best year came in 2021 when he caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and four scores.

He joins Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson along with Cousins in what could be a formidable offense under new coach Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

The Falcons also agreed to terms with former 49ers tight end Charlie Woerner on a three-year contract worth $12 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told the AP.

The signing marks a homecoming for Woerner, a native of the state who played collegiately at Georgia. He is the nephew of former Bulldogs star Scott Woerner.

Charlie Woerner adds to the Falcons’ depth at tight end after the team released Jonnu Smith in a cost-cutting move. He has just 11 catches in four NFL seasons, but provides another highly valued blocker in the running game.

AP Sports Writer Paul Newberry in Atlanta contributed to this report.

