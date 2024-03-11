Colts agree to 3-year, $70 million deal with Michael Pittman Jr., AP source says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two weeks ago, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard promised that Michael Pittman Jr. would be on the team’s roster next fall.

On Monday, he made sure of it.

The Indianapolis Colts are closing in on a three-year, $70 million deal with $46 million in guarantees to keep receiver Michael Pittman Jr, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is being finalized.

The move comes one week after the Colts placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman, which would have allowed Pittman to negotiate with other teams this week when free agency opens. Had he accepted an offer, the Colts could have matched it — or would have received two first-round picks.

Pittman had the best season of his four-year career last season, becoming the fourth Colts player to catch 100 passes in a single season. He also had his second 1,000-yard season.

Incentives could push the total value of the deal to $71.5 million.

