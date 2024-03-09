Brandon Graham is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 15th season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran Brandon Graham, the club announced Saturday, meaning the defensive end will be back for a franchise-record 15th season.

Graham has 73 sacks in a record 195 career games with the Eagles, including three sacks last season. The 35-year-old is a popular player in the locker room and in the Philadelphia community.

Graham helped clinch the franchise’s only Super Bowl with a late strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, a 41-33 Eagles’ win over the Patriots on Feb. 4, 2018.

Philadelphia drafted Graham No. 13 overall in the 2010 draft out of Michigan. He missed most of the 2022 season with a torn Achilles tendon but came back to post a career-high 11 sacks.

