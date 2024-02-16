Ensminger scores 17, Santa Clara downs Pacific 79-53

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jake Ensminger’s 17 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pacific 79-53 on Thursday.

Ensminger also added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Broncos (16-10, 7-4 West Coast Conference). Johnny O’Neil added 14 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists. Camaron Tongue was 4 of 6 shooting to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Donovan Williams led the Tigers (6-21, 0-12) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Pacific also got 10 points from Greg Outlaw. Moe Odum also put up nine points and two steals. The loss is the 12th straight for the Tigers.

Ensminger led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 46-31 at the break. Santa Clara extended its lead to 60-41 during the second half, fueled by an 11-2 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press