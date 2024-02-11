Jerick McKinnon, Skyy Moore active for Chiefs in Super Bowl against 49ers View Photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Running back Jerick McKinnon and wide receiver Skyy Moore were active for the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in nearly two months for their Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

McKinnon and Moore, who both played a crucial role in the Chiefs’ win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl last year, have not played since Dec. 17 in New England. McKinnon had surgery for a core injury in early January and was considered questionable to play against the 49ers, while Moore spent a stint on injured reserve with a lingering knee injury.

Moore had a touchdown catch in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia. McKinnon made a big play in the closing minutes, sliding just short of the goal line and allowing the clock to run, which set up Harrison Butker’s winning field goal in Arizona.

McKinnon only ran 21 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in 12 games this season, but he is invaluable out of the backfield, catching 25 passes for 192 yards and four scores. Moore struggled with dropped passes early in the season and had 21 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown while appearing in 14 games.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who also had a TD against the Eagles, was not active on Sunday.

Toney, who struggled with dropped passes and mental mistakes all season, had been on the injury report with a hip problem late in the season. He caused a stir the day of the AFC title game when he appeared to accuse the Chiefs of lying about his injury, but said this week that his comments were actually directed at his former team, the New York Giants.

The other inactive players for Kansas City were wide receiver Justyn Ross, running back La’Mical Perine, cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Darius Harris and pass rusher BJ Thompson.

There were no surprises among the San Francisco inactives: defensive linemen TY McGill and Alex Barrett, linebacker Jalen Graham, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, cornerback Samuel Womack III and offensive lineman Matt Pryor.

