AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting

By AP News

The voting for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:

(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)

Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland, 21-18-6=165

DeMeco Ryans, Houston, 20-21-2=165

Dan Campbell, Detroit, 3-3-9=33

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, 3-3-2=26

John Harbaugh, Baltimore, 2-2-10=26

Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, 1-2-10=21

Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh, 0-1-2=5

Shane Steichen, Indianapolis, 0-0-4=4

Matt LaFleur, Green Bay, 0-0-2=2

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay, 0-0-1=1

Mike McDaniel, Miami, 0-0-1=1

Sean McDermott, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1

By The Associated Press

