AP NFL Coach of the Year Voting
The voting for the 2023 NFL Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland, 21-18-6=165
DeMeco Ryans, Houston, 20-21-2=165
Dan Campbell, Detroit, 3-3-9=33
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco, 3-3-2=26
John Harbaugh, Baltimore, 2-2-10=26
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams, 1-2-10=21
Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh, 0-1-2=5
Shane Steichen, Indianapolis, 0-0-4=4
Matt LaFleur, Green Bay, 0-0-2=2
Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay, 0-0-1=1
Mike McDaniel, Miami, 0-0-1=1
Sean McDermott, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1
By The Associated Press