AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
Sponsored by:
The voting for the 2023 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Jim Schwartz, Cleveland, 25-10-5=160
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore, 11-11-6=94
Ben Johnson, Detroit, 6-10-5=65
Bobby Slowik, Houston, 4-7-12=53
Todd Monken, Baltimore, 3-8-7=46
Steve Spagnuolo, Kansas City, 1-3-2=16
Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams, 0-1-3=6
Dan Quinn, Dallas, 0-0-4=4
Brian Flores, Minnesota, 0-0-3=3
Dave Canales, Tampa Bay, 0-0-2=2
Steve Wilks, San Francisco, 0-0-1=1
By The Associated Press