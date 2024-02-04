Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad on Sunday to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline.

“For 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and your power,” said the ad, which ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd.

“Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love,” he wrote. “The images from those days are burned in my memory.”

Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span. But the team struggled after quarterback Tom Brady left, with three losing seasons in four years and a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to Belichick’s departure.

Although he interviewed twice for the Atlanta Falcons position, the offseason hiring cycle appears to have concluded without him landing a new job.

Belichick was known for his time in both Cleveland and New England for being closed-lipped and refusing to engage with reporters or fans longing for information about the team.

But now that he’s gone, the hoodie-wearing coach even poked fun at his reputation as a grouch.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them,” he wrote. “I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.”

