Titans interview Eagles coordinator Brian Johnson, the 8th candidate for head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson their eighth coaching candidate interviewed virtually Friday in their search for a new coach.

The Titans announced they had concluded their interview with Johnson, who also interviewed with Atlanta and reportedly Carolina for their head coach openings. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk promised to cast a wide net in replacing coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired Jan. 9 after six seasons.

Johnson coached quarterbacks for Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023. He started coaching in 2010 at Utah, where he played quarterback. He also coached at Mississippi State and Florida.

The Titans interviewed Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on Wednesday night and a pair of offensive coordinators Thursday in Thomas Brown from Carolina and Houston’s Bobby Slowik on Thursday.

They also have interviewed Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

No NFL team can interview coaching candidates employed by other teams in person until Monday after the divisional round of the playoffs.

