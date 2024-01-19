Cloudy
O’Neil scores 23 to lead Santa Clara to 88-69 victory over Pacific

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Johnny O’Neil scored 23 points as Santa Clara beat Pacific 88-69 on Thursday night.

O’Neil also contributed seven rebounds for the Broncos (13-7, 4-1 West Coast Conference). Carlos Marshall Jr. was 4 of 7 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Adama Bal had 12 points and shot 3 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Tigers (6-14, 0-5) were led in scoring by Moe Odum, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Pacific also got 14 points from Judson Martindale. In addition, Donovan Williams finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

