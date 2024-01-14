Panthers play the Ducks in a non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (14-27-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (27-13-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks will play in a non-conference matchup.

Florida is 13-6-0 in home games and 27-13-2 overall. The Panthers are 10-2-1 in games decided by one goal.

Anaheim has a 14-27-1 record overall and an 8-11-0 record on the road. The Ducks serve 14.3 penalty minutes per game to lead NHL play.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 31 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 15 assists over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 21 goals and 10 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Nick Cousins: out (concussion protocol).

Ducks: Max Jones: out (upper body), Leo Carlsson: out (lower body), Pavel Mintyukov: out (shouler), Trevor Zegras: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press