Mahaney’s 18 lead Saint Mary’s (CA) over Santa Clara 73-49

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 18 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 73-49 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (13-6, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Luke Barrett scored 17 points while going 7 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Mitchell Saxen had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

The Broncos (12-7, 3-1) were led by Christoph Tilly, who posted 11 points. Johnny O’Neil added seven points and two steals for Santa Clara. Francisco Caffaro also had five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

