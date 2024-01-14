Mahaney’s 18 lead Saint Mary’s (CA) over Santa Clara 73-49

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney had 18 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 73-49 victory over Santa Clara on Saturday night.

Mahaney shot 7 for 14, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (13-6, 4-0 West Coast Conference). Luke Barrett scored 17 points while going 7 of 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added six rebounds. Mitchell Saxen had 10 points and finished 4 of 5 from the floor.

The Broncos (12-7, 3-1) were led by Christoph Tilly, who posted 11 points. Johnny O’Neil added seven points and two steals for Santa Clara. Francisco Caffaro also had five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press