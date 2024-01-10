Panthers look to keep win streak going, host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (20-10-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (26-12-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers come into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings as winners of eight games in a row.

Florida has gone 12-5-0 in home games and 26-12-2 overall. The Panthers have a 12-3-0 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Los Angeles is 13-3-2 on the road and 20-10-7 overall. The Kings are 11-3-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 2-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe has scored 22 goals with 18 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has 12 goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Trevor Moore has 17 goals and 11 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has two goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Nick Cousins: out (concussion protocol).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press