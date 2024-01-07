Clear
Bal scores 28 as Santa Clara takes down Pepperdine 78-72

By AP News

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Adama Bal had 28 points in Santa Clara’s 78-72 victory against Pepperdine on Saturday.

Bal shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (11-6, 2-0 West Coast Conference). Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 12 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Johnny O’Neil had 11 points and was 3-of-8 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Michael Ajayi finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Waves (7-10, 0-2). Jevon Porter added 14 points for Pepperdine. In addition, Houston Mallette had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

