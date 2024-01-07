Clear
32.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt exits in the 3rd quarter against the Ravens with a left knee injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Steelers Ravens Football

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt exits in the 3rd quarter against the Ravens with a left knee injury

Photo Icon View Photo

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rushing star T.J. Watt left Saturday’s game at Baltimore with a left knee injury and will not return.

Watt, who already had two sacks in the game to raise his season total to an NFL-leading 19, went down in the third quarter after his leg collided with the leg of teammate Montravius Adams. Watt immediately started pounding the turf in apparent pain or frustration.

He did not need to be carted off, however, and went over to the sideline tent. He then was able to walk to the tunnel.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 