Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their 1st Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks

Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa were selected to their first Pro Bowl as the starting quarterbacks for their respective conferences.

It’s the first time the two starting QBs are first-time picks since the 1999 season when Pro Football Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner were chosen.

Purdy was one of nine players picked from the San Francisco 49ers, who clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed. He was joined by edge rusher Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, tight end George Kittle, running back Christian McCaffrey, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Fred Warner and tackle Trent Williams.

The 49ers (13-3) had the most players selected. Baltimore (13-3) and Dallas (11-5) each have seven Pro Bowl players.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebackers Patrick Queen and Roquan Smith and kicker Justin Tucker were picked from the Ravens, who secured the AFC’s No. 1.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, punter Bryan Anger, kicker Brandon Aubrey, cornerback DaRon Bland, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Zack Martin and edge rusher Micah Parsons were selected from the Cowboys, who can clinch the NFC East title with a win on Sunday.

Other NFC first-year selections besides Purdy include Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua, Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, Rams running back Kyren Williams, Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Bears edge Montez Sweat, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Falcons safety Jessie Bates, Seahawks safety Julian Love, Ward, Bland, Aubrey, Saints return specialist Rashid Shaheed and Lions special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Other AFC first-year selections besides Tagovailoa include Browns tight end David Njoku, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, Bills running back James Cook, Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold, Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum, Madubuike, Queen, Hamilton, Broncos return specialist Marvin Mims, Steelers special teamer Miles Killebrew, Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik.

Patrick Mahomes is the AFC’s third QB while Matthew Stafford is the NFC’s third QB. Trent Williams is heading to his 11th Pro Bowl, most among the players chosen. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was picked for a 10th time. Martin, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner are nine-time Pro Bowl picks. Juszczyk and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill are going for the eighth time.

Twenty-eight teams had at least one player selected and 21 clubs had multiple players chosen.

Player selections were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining final rosters. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams.

The Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando for the first time in three years. This will be the second year for the Pro Bowl Games featuring a multiday AFC versus NFC competition that includes Pro Bowl Skills and culminating in a flag football game. Peyton and Eli Manning will again serve as the head coaches.

