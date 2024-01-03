Partly Cloudy
48 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Lamar Jackson to be held out of Ravens’ regular-season finale. Tyler Huntley set to start at QB

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Dolphins Ravens Football

Lamar Jackson to be held out of Ravens’ regular-season finale. Tyler Huntley set to start at QB

Photo Icon View Photo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson will not play in Baltimore’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC. Josh Johnson will be Huntley’s backup.

The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson, who missed the end of 2021 and 2022 seasons because of injuries, has started all 16 games so far this season.

Huntley has started eight games in his pro career, four each for the Ravens in each of the past two seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 