LA Rams waive struggling Lucas Havrisik, will have their 3rd new kicker of the season in Week 18

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams will have their third new kicker of the season for their regular-season finale after they waived struggling Lucas Havrisik on Monday.

Havrisik missed two extra point attempts in the Rams’ 26-25 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. He missed five field goals and three extra points in nine games with Los Angeles, which signed him in late October after veteran Brett Maher missed six field-goal attempts and an extra point in seven games to begin the season.

The Rams’ 11 missed field goals this season are the most by an NFL team since 2015, and their 15 total missed kicks are the most in the league this season.

Coach Sean McVay acknowledged last week that the Rams’ shakiness in the kicking game has affected his play-calling on third and fourth downs, forcing a naturally cautious coach to be more aggressive.

Despite Havrisik’s misses, the Rams held off New York and clinched their fifth playoff berth in seven seasons under McVay later Sunday when Seattle lost to Pittsburgh.

The Rams nearly replaced Havrisik in early December, but he beat out veteran Mason Crosby during a practice-week competition for his job. Crosby then signed with the Giants, and he missed a 54-yard field-goal attempt Sunday in the final minute of Los Angeles’ win.

Matt Gay was one of the NFL’s top kickers over the previous three seasons for the Rams, winning a Super Bowl ring and making a Pro Bowl roster. When he hit free agency last winter, the Rams didn’t use the franchise tag or make a serious attempt to retain Gay, who signed with Indianapolis.

Los Angeles (9-7) finishes the regular season on Sunday at San Francisco. The Rams will be the sixth or seventh seed in the NFC playoffs.

___

