Wolf puts up 23 in Yale’s 66-58 win against Santa Clara

By AP News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Wolf’s 23 points helped Yale defeat Santa Clara 66-58 on Saturday night.

Wolf had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-6). John Poulakidas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 13 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tyeree Bryan led the way for the Broncos (9-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Johnny O’Neil added 16 points and three blocks for Santa Clara. In addition, Christoph Tilly finished with 11 points and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

