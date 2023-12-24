Josh Allen accounts for 3 touchdowns as Bills escape with 24-22 victory over Chargers

Josh Allen accounts for 3 touchdowns as Bills escape with 24-22 victory over Chargers View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Josh Allen accounted for three touchdowns, Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills escaped with a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night to improve their playoff chances.

Allen ran for two TDs and threw for one, becoming the first player in NFL history with four consecutive seasons with 40 combined touchdowns.

Bass’ go-ahead kick capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive that included Allen’s 15-yard completion to Khalil Shakir on third down.

The Bills (9-6) have won four of their last five. They are competing with Indianapolis and Houston (both 8-6) for the two final playoff spots in the AFC. Buffalo got some help earlier in the day when Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati.

Buffalo turned the ball over three times to keep the short-handed Chargers in the game in their first outing under interim coach Giff Smith. Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15, one day after the Chargers were pummeled 63-21 at Las Vegas.

Cameron Dicker kicked a career-high five field goals and Easton Stick passed for 210 yards for Los Angeles (5-10), which has lost six of seven.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer