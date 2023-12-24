Mostly Clear
Marshall’s 19 help Santa Clara knock off Duquesne 81-73

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr.’s 19 points helped Santa Clara defeat Duquesne 81-73 on Saturday night.

Marshall added six rebounds for the Broncos (9-5). Adama Bal shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 11 from the foul line to add 19 points. Brenton Knapper had 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Dae Dae Grant led the way for the Dukes (8-3) with 32 points. Jimmy Clark III added 14 points for Duquesne. In addition, Kareem Rozier finished with six points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

