Wessels scores 20 as Saint Mary’s (CA) knocks off Middle Tennessee 71-34

By AP News

Harry Wessels scored 20 points as Saint Mary’s (CA) beat Middle Tennessee 71-34 on Tuesday night.

Wessels shot 10 of 13 from the field for the Gaels (7-5). Alex Ducas scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added five rebounds. Mitchell Saxen shot 4 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Jacob Johnson led the Blue Raiders (5-7) in scoring, finishing with nine points. Jestin Porter added five points and two steals for Middle Tennessee. O’zhell Jackson also had four points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

