Chargers-Raiders game makes history with NFL’s 1st all-Black officiating crew and 3 women

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — For the first time in NFL history, an all-Black officiating crew worked the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders — on the field and in the replay booth.

Also for the first time, three women worked the game Thursday night, one on the field and two in the booth. Maia Chaka was the line judge, Artenzia Young-Seigler the replay official and Desiree Abrams the replay assistant.

Ronald Torbert, who began as an NFL official in 2010, was the referee.

Las Vegas won 63-21

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

