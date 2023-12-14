NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen out for Chargers’ Thursday night game at Raiders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — NFL receptions leader Keenan Allen has been declared out for the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders because of a heel injury.

Allen leads the league with 108 catches and is fourth in yardage (1,243). He set the Chargers’ single-season reception record and became the quickest player in NFL history to reach 900 receptions in last Sunday’s 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos. The 11th-year receiver, who has 904 catches, did it in 139 games, four games faster than Antonio Brown.

Not having Allen in the lineup is a tough setback for Bolts quarterback Easton Stick, who is making his first NFL start after Justin Herbert suffered a broken index finger on his right hand. Herbert had surgery on Tuesday and is out for the remainder of the season.

Joshua Palmer will return after missing the past six games because of a knee injury. First-round pick Quentin Johnston and Alex Erickson are also expected to see significant playing time.

The Chargers are 5-8 and have dropped four of their past five games.

