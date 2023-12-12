Rams cut kicker Mason Crosby after Lucas Havrisik’s strong game at Baltimore; long snapper injured

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have cut veteran kicker Mason Crosby from their practice squad after incumbent Lucas Havrisik had a strong game at Baltimore.

The Rams also placed rookie long snapper Alex Ward on injured reserve Tuesday and signed veteran long snapper Carson Tinker.

Crosby signed with Los Angeles last week, returning to the NFL after his 16-year career in Green Bay ended last winter. Crosby appeared to be the imminent replacement for Havrisik, who had missed two field-goal attempts and an extra point in the past two games.

Havrisik then made three field goals without a miss in the rain at Baltimore last weekend, including a 51-yarder. Coach Sean McVay elected to stick with Havrisik, who debuted with Los Angeles in Week 8 after the team cut Brett Maher.

Ward is on injured reserve after incurring a stinger in the Rams’ overtime loss to the Ravens.

Tinker has appeared in 95 NFL games over seven seasons with three teams in the past decade, most recently snapping for Seattle last season.

The Rams (6-7) are in the NFC playoff hunt as they prepare to host Washington (4-9) on Sunday.

