Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert sidelined by finger injury in 2nd quarter against the Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was sidelined late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday due to a finger injury.

The Chargers said Herbert is questionable to return. Easton Stick replaced Herbert.

Herbert was 9 of 17 for 96 yards with an interception before being injured. He had been sacked four times and hit six times during the Chargers’ first six possessions.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the 2020 draft, fractured the middle finger on his left hand late in the third quarter of an Oct. 1 game against Las Vegas. His finger got caught in the helmet of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby after being intercepted by Trevon Moehrig. He wore a split on the hand during the fourth quarter and did not miss any games.

Herbert signed a $252.5 million, five-year extension during the offseason. He also didn’t miss any time last year when he suffered fractured rib cartilage during a Week 2 game at Kansas City.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer