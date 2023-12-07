The 49ers seek their 5th straight win against the NFC West rival Seahawks View Photo

SEATTLE (6-6) at SAN FRANCISCO (9-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE: 49ers by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 6-6, 49ers 7-4-1.

SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 30-21

LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Seahawks 31-13 on Nov. 23, 2023, in Seattle.

LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to Cowboys 41-35; 49ers beat Eagles 42-19.

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (14), SCORING (14)

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (21), PASS (23), SCORING (25)

49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (5), PASS (7), SCORING (3)

49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (1), PASS (14), SCORING (2)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Seahawks plus-1; 49ers plus-11.

SEAHAWKS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Geno Smith. The first meeting between the teams came just four days after Smith suffered a contusion to the back of his right arm. He was clearly bothered by injury and along with the Niners defense was part of the reason he was only 18 of 27 for 180 yards in the loss. But Smith looked as good as he has all season last week against Dallas, throwing for 334 yards and a season-high three TD passes. He’ll have 10 days of rest going into Sunday’s game and he’ll need to be as good as he was last week if Seattle has a chance of snapping a three-game losing streak.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DE Nick Bosa. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Bosa has been at his best in four games since the bye. He leads the NFL with 30 pressures the past four weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, and has five sacks. Bosa had two sacks against Seattle in Week 11.

KEY MATCHUP: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf vs. 49ers CB Charvarius Ward. Ward has tracked Metcalf in recent meetings, embracing the role of a shutdown cornerback. Ward was targeted six times in coverage against Metcalf in the first meeting and allowed only one catch for 14 yards, according to PFF. Metcalf did have a huge game the most recent time he stepped foot in Levi’s Stadium with 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs in the playoffs last season.

KEY INJURIES: RBs Kenneth Walker III (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (bruised knee) will likely be game-time decisions for Seattle with Charbonnet seeming the most likely to play. … Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks has a sprained ankle that knocked him out of the second half against the Cowboys and his availability is uncertain. Devin Bush got his most extensive playing time of the season filling in for Brooks against Dallas. … The Niners are expected to be without DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) and CB Darrell Luter Jr. (hamstring). … RG Spencer Burford (knee) and RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) are questionable this week.

SERIES NOTES: The Niners have won four straight in the series, including a win in last season’s playoffs. … The streak is tied for the longest for the 49ers in the series after they also won four in a row from 2010-12. … The Seahawks were 17-3 against the 49ers between those two streaks.

STATS AND STUFF: It’s the third straight season Seattle has a three-game losing streak. The Seahawks have not had a four-game losing streak during Pete Carroll’s tenure that started in 2010. The previous time Seattle lost four straight was the final four games of the 2009 season. … Smith threw for 334 yards and four total touchdowns in the loss to the Cowboys. It was the first time Smith has thrown for at least 330 yards and suffered a defeat. … Charbonnet could be in line for a second straight start depending on the health of Walker. Charbonnet had 60 yards rushing on 19 carries and his first career TD vs. Dallas. … Metcalf tied his career high with three TD catches against the Cowboys. Metcalf also had three TDs vs. Detroit in Week 17 of the 2022 season. Metcalf needs one more big game to join Randy Moss and A.J. Green as the only players with at least 50 receptions, 900 yards and five touchdowns in each of their first five season in the league. … WR Tyler Lockett needs eight receptions to become the second player in franchise history with 600 catches. … LB Bobby Wagner leads the NFC with 127 total tackles. … K Jason Myers missed his only attempt last week, snapping a streak of 26 straight games with at least one made kick. … San Francisco can clinch the playoffs with a win and either a loss by Minnesota or Green Bay or a tie by both of them. … The Niners have won 10 straight regular-season games in the division, tied for the longest streak by an NFC West team since the 2002 realignment. … The 49ers are the first team since the 2007 Patriots to win at least eight of their first 12 games by 13 points or more. … San Francisco QB Brock Purdy leads the NFL with 70.2% completion rate and 13.7 yards per completion. The only player in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in both categories in the same season was Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in 2000 and 2001. … Purdy has completed at least 70% of his passes in six straight games, tied for the fourth-longest streak since the merger for players with at least 20 attempts each game. … Niners RB Christian McCaffrey leads the league with 87 first downs and 17 touchdowns. The most recent player to reach those marks in the first 12 games of the season was Priest Holmes in 2003. … McCaffrey needs three first downs to top Frank Gore’s 89 in 2006 for the most in a season since they began being tracked in 1992. … The Niners held Philadelphia to 46 yards rushing last week for the Eagles’ lowest total in a game since 2018. … WR Brandon Aiyuk needs 73 yards to become the fifth 49ers player with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

FANTASY TIP: Niners WR Deebo Samuel has excelled against the Seahawks in his career, averaging 126.7 yards from scrimmage with five TDs in six regular season and playoff games. Samuel is coming off one of his best performances last week when he had 138 yards on seven touches vs. the Eagles, scoring on a 12-yard run and pass plays of 46 and 48 yards.

By The Associated Press