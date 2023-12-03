Minshew throws for TD in OT as the Colts win 4th straight, down Titans 31-28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gardner Minshew threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman with 2:31 left in overtime and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 31-28 Sunday for their fourth straight victory to keep pace in the playoff race in the AFC.

The Colts (7-5) had to score a touchdown after Nick Folk made a 46-yard field goal with 4:19 left in overtime to put Tennessee up. Indianapolis came in holding the seventh and last spot in the AFC.

Tennessee (4-8) lost its first true home game this season and has yet to win consecutive games overall.

The Titans not only blew a 17-7 lead, but Folk missed his first extra point this season with 5:26 left in regulation that could have put Tennessee up 26-25. Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill had to fill in with Ryan Stonehouse knocked out of the game early in the fourth quarter with an injured left leg.

Special teams helped the Colts score 10 points off Nick Cross’ blocked punt that Grant Stuard returned 18 yards for a TD late in the third quarter. Then Tony Brown forced a fumble on Stonehouse’s next punt attempt, running into his left leg.

