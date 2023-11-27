Matthew Stafford’s Rams can be a playoff contender if Kyren Williams keeps driving them forward

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford is throwing the ball with an injured thumb. His top two targets — Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua — are fighting through an accumulation of injuries from a punishing NFL season.

Yet when Kyren Williams is running wild, the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) not only look like a dangerous offense, but a possible playoff contender.

Williams racked up 204 total yards in a 37-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, rushing for 143 yards and catching two of Stafford’s four touchdown passes.

The second-year pro from St. Louis has raised his game exponentially midway through his second season, providing coach Sean McVay with options he hasn’t had for his offense since Todd Gurley’s heyday. With a running back consistently fighting through contact and picking up extra yards while also providing a threat as a receiver, McVay’s playbook expands.

“He’s a really good football player, and he’s one of those guys, he loves competing,” McVay said of Williams. “And when you’ve got that natural zest and enjoyment for going out there and playing the game and you’re really productive, he’s doing a great job.”

Williams was the Rams’ offensive engine, picking up exactly where he left off last month when he sprained an ankle. He had plenty of help, however: McVay called a beautiful game and Stafford executed it sharply against Arizona, repeatedly frustrating its defense with misdirection and smart reads.

Playing the Cardinals is good for just about any team’s morale these days, but the Rams have additional reasons for optimism with their first two-game win streak of the season.

Even after a major talent exodus in the offseason, Los Angeles is just one game out of a wild-card playoff spot with six games left in a fairly favorable schedule.

As long as they’ve got Stafford and a healthy Williams behind their much-improved offensive line, the Rams have a genuine chance to contend down the stretch for their fifth playoff appearance in seven seasons under McVay — a feat that seemed highly improbable just a few weeks ago.

“The first nine games of the season didn’t go the way we wanted it to go,” Stafford said of the Rams’ 3-6 start, including a three-game skid before the bye.

“We had some chances there to have a better record than we do,” he added. “We didn’t make those plays. We didn’t finish those games. I think last week was a true testament to the grit and fight this team has. We found a way to win a game without playing our best football. A bunch of guys banged up, but found a way to get it done. I got a little healthier this week. Played a little bit better, a little bit cleaner football, and I have to continue to get better.”

WHAT’S WORKING

The Rams’ defense continues to overperform, holding the Cardinals to just 151 total yards before garbage time. Among the standouts this weekend were safety Jordan Fuller, who had four pass breakups; rookie nose tackle Kobie Turner, who had two of the Rams’ four sacks; and Ahkello Witherspoon, who had three pass breakups.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Kupp was clearly not fully healthy even before he tweaked his injured ankle on the first drive. The Super Bowl 56 MVP has failed to crack 50 yards receiving in five consecutive games for the first time in his seven-year career. He’s still a vital component of the Rams’ offense, and he intends to push through the knocks.

STOCK UP

Tight end Tyler Higbee has had a quiet season since signing a contract extension, but he came through with five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns. The eight-year veteran caught every ball thrown his way by Stafford, and he was a strong blocker. Rookie tight end Davis Allen also made his first NFL reception in impressive fashion, snagging a low throw for a key first down.

STOCK DOWN

Lucas Havrisik endangered his job security by missing a 50-yard field goal attempt and an extra point. He’s 2 for 4 on field goals beyond 40 yards since taking over for Brett Maher late last month. The Rams’ special teams also got fooled by a fake punt and committed a penalty on an extra-point attempt.

INJURED

Quentin Lake, a key slot defender in recent weeks, sat out with a hamstring injury, but isn’t on injured reserve. Cobie Durant and Tre Tomlinson had bigger roles in his absence.

KEY NUMBER

121.1 — Stafford’s passer rating against the Cardinals, his highest mark of the season. Despite his bum thumb, the 15-year veteran is still playing well heading into December — and he wasn’t sacked for the first time since Week 1.

NEXT STEPS

Four of the Rams’ final six games look eminently winnable, starting with Sunday’s visit from the quarterback-deficient Cleveland Browns. A winning record seemed unlikely for LA just three weeks ago, but the last two games are kindling optimism.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer