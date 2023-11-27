Browns star DE Myles Garrett avoids serious shoulder injury after getting hurt in loss to Broncos

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any structural damage to his left shoulder in Sunday’s game at Denver, a positive development for a Cleveland team rocked by major injuries all season.

Garrett, who has 13 sacks for Cleveland’s top-ranked defense, got hurt during the 29-12 loss to the Broncos. He continued playing despite having limited motion. He left the stadium with his arm in a sling.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said an MRI showed nothing major wrong in Garrett’s shoulder, the same one he sprained in a single-car crash last year. Stefanski said Garrett is “sore” but the team feels good about his status going forward.

Stefanski said it’s too early to know if Garrett will be available this week when the Browns (7-4) face the Los Angeles Rams (5-6).

Stefanski also said rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson remains in concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit in the second half.

After scrambling, Thompson-Robinson released a pass near the end zone when he was drilled by Broncos linebacker Baron Browning, who was flagged for roughing. Thompson-Robinson remained on the field for several minutes before being helped off with a bloody lip.

Thompson-Robinson was making his third start since taking over for Deshaun Watson, who is out for the season following shoulder surgery. P.J. Walker replaced Thompson-Robinson.

Stefanski wouldn’t commit to a starter this week, but he has a new option in veteran Joe Flacco. The 38-year-old Super Bowl 47 MVP signed with the Browns last week. He was not promoted from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Following Sunday’s game, Garrett said he felt something “pop” in his shoulder. The 27-year-old is having one of his best seasons, leading a defense that went into Sunday’s game atop several NFL statistical categories.

Garrett was one of several key players to get hurt. Wide receiver Amari Cooper went out after taking a big shot in the ribs. Stefanski said X-rays on Cooper were negative and he should be “OK.”

Also, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott hurt his ankle and is also day to day.

The Browns have been dealing with major injuries all season.

All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin and star running back Nick Chubb suffered season-ending injuries in the first two weeks, and starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. is on injured reserve with a knee injury. He’s missed three games.

Top cornerback Denzel Ward missed the game in Denver with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., who is also the signal-caller, sat out with a hamstring issue.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer