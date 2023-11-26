Steelers pile up season-high 421 yards without Canada, beat Burrow-less Bengals 16-10 View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards and the Pittsburgh Steelers showed new life on offense days after firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, beating the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 on Sunday.

The Steelers (7-4) totaled 421 yards, snapping a streak of 58 games without gaining 400 yards. Pat Freiermuth had a career-high 120 yards receiving as the Steelers outgained their opponent for the first time this season under interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner.

Chris Boswell kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to keep the Bengals at bay. Cincinnati got a field goal from Evan McPherson just before the 2-minute warning, but the Steelers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Bengals (5-6) backup QB Jake Browning threw a touchdown pass in his first start but had trouble keeping the chains moving. He finished 19 for 26 for 227 yards and threw an interception in the red zone.

Browning got the start in place of Burrow, the franchise quarterback whose season ended when he tore a ligament in his right wrist in a loss to the Ravens Nov. 16.

