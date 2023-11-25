Clear
Hallums’ game-winner leads Pacific over Le Moyne, 73-71

By AP News

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored the game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 21 total points to lead Pacific past Le Moyne 73-71 on Friday.

Hallums shot 8 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 9 from the free throw line for the Tigers (3-3). Moe Odum scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Judson Martindale had 16 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

Kaiyem Cleary finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Dolphins (2-5). Isaiah Salter added 13 points and two steals for Le Moyne. Luke Sutherland added 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

