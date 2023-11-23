CB Marlon Humphrey, T Ronnie Stanley back at practice for the Ravens after missing last week’s game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Marlon Humphrey and Ronnie Stanley were back at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday after missing last week because of calf and knee injuries.

The cornerback and left tackle were both listed as limited, but their return was a good sign for a Baltimore team that just lost tight end Mark Andrews to an ankle injury. The Ravens beat Cincinnati 34-20 last Thursday. They play on the road Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think everybody’s doing a really good job of trying to get back. I think this time of year, you’re going to have those things that guys are going to be fighting through,” coach John Harbaugh said.

“You’re never going to be certain about every single guy every single week, but we’re generally a healthy football team. We’ll just see where we’re at on Sunday when we get there.”

The Ravens have also designated cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle) for return from injured reserve, and he was a full participant in practice.

Andrews had surgery Tuesday, but Harbaugh isn’t completely ruling out the possibility he could come back this season.

“It was all positive. I had a chance to review the MRI and the pictures on it,” Harbaugh said. “I gave it my thumbs-up after it was explained to me what the heck was going on.”

