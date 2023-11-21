Wright’s 15 help Loyola Marymount knock off Florida International in the Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Justin Wright made a fadeaway jumper with 3.6 seconds left to help Loyola Marymount defeat Florida International 61-60 on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Wright had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (3-3). Alex Merkviladze shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add nine points. Dominick Harris was 2 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

The Panthers (1-6) were led in scoring by Dashon Gittens, who finished with 19 points. Jonathan Aybar added 11 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also had 10 points, four assists and four steals.

By The Associated Press