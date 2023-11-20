Clear
57.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seahawks believe QB Geno Smith should make it back in time for Thursday’s game vs. 49ers

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Seahawks Rams Football

Seahawks believe QB Geno Smith should make it back in time for Thursday’s game vs. 49ers

Photo Icon View Photo

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes quarterback Geno Smith will be able to recover from an arm injury in time for Thursday’s game against San Francisco.

Speaking Monday on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM, Carroll said Smith suffered a contusion to the tendon where the triceps meets the elbow in the 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Smith was injured in the second half on a hit from Aaron Donald.

Asked if Smith would be ready for the 49ers, Carroll said, “I would think so.”

“It’s a good sign that he’s functional, so that’s not the issue. It’s just how sore he is,” Carroll said.

Smith was replaced by Drew Lock for two drives in the fourth quarter, but Smith returned for Seattle’s final possession and completed 3 of 5 passes to get into field-goal range, but Jason Myers missed a 55-yard attempt in the final seconds.

Smith finished 22 of 34 for 233 yards and one touchdown.

“We’ll see how he responds the next couple of days, but it was a good sign that he was functional and could throw the football all right,” Carroll said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 