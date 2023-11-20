Clear
UCSB earns 96-72 victory over Le Moyne

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Cole Anderson had 20 points in UCSB’s 96-72 victory over Le Moyne on Sunday.

Anderson was 7-of-12 shooting (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Gauchos (1-2). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and 10 assists. Yohan Traore shot 8 of 9 from the field to finish with 18 points.

Ocypher Owens finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Dolphins (1-4). Luke Sutherland added 13 points for Le Moyne. Isaiah Salter also had 13 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

