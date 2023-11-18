Turner scores 19, San Diego beats Le Moyne 80-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 19 points as San Diego beat Le Moyne 80-71 on Friday.

Turner was 7-of-14 shooting (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Toreros (3-1). Kevin Patton Jr. scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Keyon Kensie was 3-of-5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Ocypher Owens finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Dolphins (1-3). Mike Depersia added 12 points, six assists and five steals for Le Moyne. Darrick Jones Jr. also had 11 points.

By The Associated Press