Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Kings

Florida Panthers (10-4-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-3-3, third in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Los Angeles Kings seeking to extend a five-game win streak.

Los Angeles has an 8-3-3 record overall and a 1-3-3 record on its home ice. The Kings have a 6-1-0 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Florida is 10-4-1 overall and 4-3-1 on the road. The Panthers have a 9-2-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored seven goals with nine assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 12 goals and 11 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: out (lower body).

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press