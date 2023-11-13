Panthers bring win streak into game against the Sharks

Florida Panthers (9-4-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-12-1, eighth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers will attempt to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has a 2-12-1 record overall and a 2-5-1 record on its home ice. The Sharks have committed 70 total penalties (4.7 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

Florida has a 9-4-1 record overall and a 3-3-1 record in road games. The Panthers have given up 40 goals while scoring 44 for a +4 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 3-1 in the previous meeting. Sam Reinhart led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Hertl has two goals and eight assists for the Sharks. Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Tkachuk has three goals and 12 assists for the Panthers. Reinhart has seven goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8-0, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (lower body), Jacob MacDonald: out (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Benning: out (undisclosed), Mitchell Russell: out (undisclosed), Alexander Barabanov: out (finger).

Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press