Chargers running back Austin Ekeler reaches trio of milestones with early touchdown vs. Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler reached a trio of milestones when he scored the Los Angeles Chargers’ first touchdown in Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The seventh-year pro became the first running back in the Super Bowl era to reach 30 TD catches with the same team when he took Justin Herbert’s screen pass 39 yards down the left sideline midway through the first quarter to put Los Angeles up 7-0.

At 28 years, 165 days, Ekeler is the youngest running back since at least 1960 with 30 TD catches. He also became the seventh player in NFL history to have 30 touchdowns rushing and 30 receiving, joining Brian Westbrook, Marshall Faulk, James Brooks, John David Crow, Frank Gifford and Lenny Moore.

All this came on the 400th reception of Ekeler’s career. He also has a league-leading 40 scrimmage touchdowns since 2021.

