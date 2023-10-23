McCaffrey suits up for 49ers vs. Vikings after oblique injury had him listed as questionable

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was active for Monday night’s game at Minnesota despite an oblique injury that had the NFL’s leading rusher listed as questionable to play.

McCaffrey was hurt in the previous game against Cleveland, when 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) also got hurt. Samuel and Williams were ruled out ahead of time. The other inactives were quarterback Brandon Allen, defensive lineman Kalia Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham, running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Brayden Willis.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who missed the game against the Browns with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable, was active.

The Vikings previously ruled out left guard Ezra Cleveland (foot), the first game he’ll miss for injury in three years. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Dalton Risner.

Minnesota’s other inactives were safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Najee Thompson, tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Andre Carter and tackle Hakeem Adeniji. Cornerback Akayleb Evans (oblique), listed as questionable, was active.

