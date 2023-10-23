Panthers host the Sharks after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (0-4-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the San Jose Sharks after Sam Reinhart scored two goals in the Panthers’ 5-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Florida went 42-32-8 overall and 28-17-5 at home last season. The Panthers scored 288 goals while giving up 272 last season for a +16 goal differential.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 14-22-5 on the road a season ago. The Sharks committed 285 total penalties last season, averaging 3.5 per game and serving 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (shoulder), Brandon Montour: out (shoulder).

Sharks: Mikael Granlund: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press