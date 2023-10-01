Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates ahead of Sunday night game vs Chiefs View Photo

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers arrived at MetLife Stadium in a golf cart holding crutches Sunday and joined his New York Jets teammates before their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The four-time NFL MVP attended a team meeting at the Jets’ hotel Saturday night, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce Rodgers had rejoined his teammates.

Rodgers had been healing and rehabilitating at home in Malibu, California, after having surgery 2 1/2 weeks ago to repair a torn left Achilles tendon. Rodgers was injured four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11 against Buffalo.

The 39-year-old Rodgers hinted earlier this week during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” he could make his first public appearance since the injury if he was cleared by doctors to travel.

“You never know who you’re going to see at the game,” Rodgers said with a grin.

It was unclear if he was referring to himself or pop superstar Taylor Swift, who was also expected to attend the game in support of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — or perhaps both. It’s not the first time Rodgers and Swift would be at MetLife Stadium at the same time — the quarterback attended two of her concert performances at the stadium in May.

Photos published by the New York Post on Friday of Rodgers walking on crutches and his left leg in a compression sleeve after a workout in Los Angeles further fueled speculation the quarterback could attend the game.

“I would love to have him back, but whenever it is safe for him to travel,” coach Robert Saleh said Friday. “I know he wants to get back, but I’m not exactly sure where that is on the timeline.”

It apparently was right on time for him to make it to the game Sunday night. His teammates were excited about the idea of Rodgers at some point rejoining them, even if he can’t play.

“That would be awesome to have as good of a football mind as he is around the team for, you know, someone like me to be able to bounce my thoughts off and see what he’s thinking,” wide receiver Garrett Wilson said Friday. “To have him around, the energy, the aura that he comes with, I mean, it’s priceless, man. So as soon as we can get him back, his presence will be felt.

“And, I look forward to that. I hope it is this weekend.”

Two days after the injury, Rodgers had surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. There were reports Rodgers had a “speed bridge” procedure, which is designed to accelerate the normal rehabilitation process.

The quarterback wouldn’t go into specifics during a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on the procedure or his rehab, saying only: “Some of the things that were reported about the type of surgery I got was factual. Some of the stuff was not entirely factual.”

Rodgers said he wouldn’t put a timeline on a return to play football, but has said he’d use anyone doubting him as motivation in his rehabilitation.

The struggling Zach Wilson was making his third straight start in place of Rodgers on Sunday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer