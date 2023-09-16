Chargers’ Ekeler and Kendricks, Titans’ Skoronski ruled out for Sunday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three starters — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and Tennessee Titans offensive guard Peter Skoronski — have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.

Ekeler (ankle) and Kendricks (hamstring) did not practice all week. Skoronski (illness) was full participation the first two days before being added to the injury report on Friday.

Ekeler had the fourth 100-yard ground game of his seven-year career in last week’s 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins with 117 yards and a touchdown.

Joshua Kelley will get the start. He had a career-high 91 yards last week. Kendricks, the Chargers’ biggest addition during the offseason, had seven tackles and played all 67 snaps against the Dolphins. Kenneth Murray will have the helmet to receive defensive calls from the sideline with Kendricks out.

Backup linebacker Chris Rumph II (hamstring) was also downgraded to out. Linebacker Joey Bosa (hamstring) remains questionable.

Skoronski, the 11th pick overall out of Northwestern in April’s draft, played all 63 offensive snaps in last Sunday’s 16-15 loss at New Orleans. Either Xavier Newman-Johnson, Corey Levin or Dillon Radunz will start in place of Skoronski.

The Titans on Friday ruled out starting safety Amani Hooker (concussion protocol) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring).

Los Angeles activated linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Tennessee has elevated cornerback Eric Garror and defensive lineman Kyle Peko.

