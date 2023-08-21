Drizzle
Saints and Texans call off joint practices that were scheduled for this week in New Orleans

By AP News

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans have agreed to cancel the joint practices that were scheduled to be held in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday. The teams will meet in the preseason finale next Sunday.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said after a 22-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he talked to Texans coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the day. The decision was made due to the amount of injuries Houston has had during the past two weeks.

“We just thought it was better to go ahead and cancel it and just be able to play the game,” Allen said. “Hey, look, sometimes those things happen, and we were both in agreement on that. We’ll work on our own, and, I mean, we got a lot to focus on.”

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

