49ers coach Kyle Shanahan apologizes to the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby for how he handled draft process

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he apologized to Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby for the way he was treated during the process leading up to the NFL draft.

That acknowledgement by Shanahan came Thursday when San Francisco and Las Vegas had a joint practice at the Raiders’ facility.

“He’s as good as it gets and wanted to apologize to him because we were kind of (jerks) to him in our interview when he came out of (Eastern Michigan),” Shanahan said. “He’s one of the coolest dudes I’ve been around and seen, and one of the best players in this league.”

Crosby has established himself as one of the NFL’s top pass rushers since the Raiders took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. He has 37 1/2 career sacks, including 12 1/2 last season.

“I feel like every single team that I interviewed with didn’t take me seriously,” Crosby said. “I can name every team if I want, but I’m not going to do that. But Kyle Shanahan is an incredible coach. The dude is literally one of the best play callers in the game, so I’ve got a massive amount of respect for him. We played against them last year and they gave me all type of looks.

“I remember everything, trust me. I remember all those interviews, but that’s what makes me who I am today. I carry every little scar. I won’t talk about a lot of it, but I keep everything noted.”

